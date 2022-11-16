Thomasville's Brycen Jones signs with Georgia Southern men's golf team

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Over in the Rose City, Tuesday saw a special signing day for Thomasville and golfer Brycen Jones.

The senior put pen to paper to make things official, as he will be playing golf at the next level for Georgia Southern.

The two-time state champion for the Bulldogs, has wanted to be an Eagle since he was in middle school, and so to be now heading to Statesboro to extend his career on the links, for Brycen it means everything.

"I mean it means a lot getting to go to Georgia Southern, I think they have a great program so it's going to be great to just build on their success and you know it's great having everyone here for the signing, for the ceremony, really just everybody showed their support today," said Jones. "I mean my parents went there, my cousins are there now, and I've just always loved Statesboro, it's just a great place to go and I think it's a great place for college."

And Brycen will look for another ring this coming spring in what will be his final season as a Bulldog.