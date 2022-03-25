Thomasville tops Lee County in boys soccer Thursday

LEESBURG, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville boys soccer team won their 20th region title earlier this week, and their winning ways continued Thursday when the Bulldogs topped Lee County 2-1.

"The boys played hard. They came out, coming off that Fitzgerald win, you come down off that emotional high," said head coach Robert Peterson. "Knowing we were coming in and playing a very good Lee County team made it very, very tough for us. We defending for large portions of that game. Our legs got us a little bit, but these boys worked hard to get the goals they needed and hold on to win and I'm proud of them."

The Bulldogs are the fifth ranked team in AA boys soccer in Georgia.