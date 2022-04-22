Thomasville tennis standout signs with West Georgia

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Jocelyn Watson had a standout senior season for the Thomasville tennis team, finishing at 13-1. Her talents were celebrated Thursday with a signing to West Georgia, where's she'll compete for the Wolves.

Watson said she is relieved she has a home for the next four years, and after a long recruiting process, she said she knows she's exactly where she's supposed to be.

"I have had such a struggle deciding where I wanted to go just because I want to stay close to home and I feel like West Georgia was the perfect choice for me to go to," she said. "It is Division II and it's also not that far from here. It's great to know the school is the perfect size to where I can walk around and maybe I'll know everybody and maybe I'll meet someone new."

Watson said she plans to major in political science.