Thomasville punches ticket to state final four; Florida softball, baseball teams begin regional play

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — GHSA STATE PLAYOFFS - ELITE EIGHT

AA

Jeff Davis 0

Thomasville 3

*Thomasville advances to the state final four. They will travel to Pace for a best of three series.

FHSAA STATE BASEBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

St. John Paul II 0

St. Johns Country Day 13

Oak Hall 2

North Florida Christian 12

*NFC advances to the regional semifinals. They will host University Christian.

Wakulla Christian 4

University Christian 5

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

The Villages 3

Florida High 1

CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Baker County 5

Suwannee 11

*Suwannee advances to the regional semifinals. They will host Clay.

Wakulla 3

Arnold 6

FHSAA STATE SOFTBALL PLAYOFFS

CLASS 2A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Munroe 0

Trinity Christian 15

Wakulla Christian 0

University Christian 15

Aucilla Christian 4

North Florida Christian 0

*Aucilla Christian advances to the regional semifinals. They will travel to University Christian.

CLASS 3A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Florida High 14

North Bay Haven 1

*Florida High advances to the regional semifinals. They will travel to Baldwin.

CLASS 4A REGIONAL QUARTERFINALS

Wakulla 5

Yulee 2

*Wakulla advances to the regional semifinals. They will host Clay.