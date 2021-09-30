Thomasville High School gearing up for Region opener after strong start to season

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Bulldogs are 4-1 on the season as they get ready for Region play. The Dogs travel to Early County for their first AA Region 1 match-up of the season, and head coach Zach Grage said Monday they treat Region games like playoff games, you want to win them all to set yourself up for a good postseason run. Thomasville is coming off a bye week, and Grage said he is ready to see them get after it as they continue to work towards Friday night.

"Getting that desire back and just that longing. I think we're going to play an extremely physical game," he said. "Early County is always bringing the physical battle. We usually don't play well over there for some reason, the two times we've been over there since I've been here have no been really sharp games, and then getting this thing back rolling like we had the first five games is going to be really important. All three phases trying to come together. We haven't really put a complete game together yet, that's going to be one of the biggest challenges this week and the next five weeks."

That Region opener set for a 7:30 kick at Early County on Friday night.