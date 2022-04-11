Thomasville High School baseball focused on the game in front of them

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville High School baseball team hasn't lost a game in nearly a month. They're one of the five best teams in AA baseball in the state of Georgia, and they're a team on a mission.

after reaching their first final four appearance in over two decades last year, the Bulldogs were disqualified after a pitch count violation. For this though, it's something in the past, they don't speak of it, because the Bulldogs are focused on the here and now.

"We're going to play the game in front of us. Nothing more, nothing less," said head coach Erik McDougald. "It's not the game behind us, it's not two games down the road, it's simply, today is about Tuesday. We're preparing for tomorrow and they understand that. Everyday we just want to be better than we were yesterday."

The Bulldogs have just six regular season games to go. They face Berrien Tuesday night at home for Senior night.