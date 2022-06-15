Thomasville High baseball hosts annual kids camp

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville High School baseball kids camp has been a staple in the Rose City for over a decade, in fact, head coach Erik McDougald remembers when some of this years senior class attended.

Coach got to see some potential future Dogs this week as the kids camp made it's return. Tuesday was day two of three for the campers, who get instruction from the Thomasville baseball staff and it's players alike.

It's a fun time for everyone, and for this team to give back, is what it's all about.

"They see them in the community, they see them in the school reading books to them, and they see all those kind of things," said McDougald. "Now they want a chance to spend time with them on the baseball field. It is about sharing that over two different generations."

"To see how much it means to the community, especially as much as we put into the community and help it," added Carson Fryman, who is a rising senior with the team, and also attended the camp as a kid. "Doing it with the guys before me that grew up and doing the same thing I did."

The Dogs were state runners up in AA this year in Georgia. Coach told us this team was already back to work and bettering themselves for next season.