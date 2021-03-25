Thomasville football celebrates 12 seniors Wednesday

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Wednesday was a big day at Thomasville High School for 12 Bulldogs, current and former.

Five were celebrated for continuing their football careers. Karey Lee is headed to Akron after two years at Iowa Western, Jamie Williams off to Shorter, Deldrick Hill will suit up for Barry College next year, while quarterback Ronnie Baker is headed to The University of the Cumberlands and Taraje Felton is taking his talents to Fort Valley State.

The final seven have decided to focus on academics. Patrick McNeill, a former Scholar Athlete of the Week, is off to the University of Georgia, while Jackson Coppedge will be attending Alabama Birmingham.

Kevin Andrews is set to attend Savannah State University, Jamari Mitchell and Parker Folsom are off to Georgia Southern, and Tommas Speed is headed to Divers Academy International with dreams of becoming an underwater welder.

Finally, Jackson Hodge is headed to Kennesaw State, and head coach Zach Grage believes their ability to celebrate these guys is a big deal.

"We have so many kids that come to us and you know a lot of guys give up their careers football or whatever because coach I'm not going to get a scholarship," he said. "If you start making it then it's not really about that, if you can do that great but if you're going to go off to school, if you're going to go off to a trade school, a military, if we can recognize all of those guys that are going off and doing something then I think you're going to start to see more people buy into that because this is a big day."