Thomasville Bulldogs taking things one day at a time

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — There is a standard of winning for the Thomasville High School football team. The Bulldogs were one of the final four teams standing in 2019, and last year they were a quarterfinal team. In 2021, they're looking to get over the hump by taking things one day at a time.

"Few years ago, we talked about State Champs all the time, and we got beat in the second round," said head coach Zach Grage. "Last year we were sitting and talking about redemption. We're trying to focus on each rep, each day. Every single thing that you can win."

For the Thomasville High School football team, it's simple. Win every day.

"We're focused on the little things," said linebacker Tyrundai Hayes. "We're focused on going 1-0 in everything we do. School work, weight room, each play, drills, whatever."

"At the end, if you've done what you're supposed to do whether it's at the end of a game or the end of a practice, preferably in our standpoint the end of a season, you're where you want to be," added Grage.

For the Bulldogs, that's Atlanta to play for a state title. They've fallen short of their goal the past few seasons, but that's only given them more motivation.

"Very hungry. For the past two years, we haven't been able to get over the hump," said receiver Oxzavier Rivers. "Just trying to take it one at a time. One second of the day, equals one play at a time, one half at a time, one game at a time."

"Just hoping the team buys in as one and do what we have to do to get over the hump," added Hayes.

They're a team bought in to taking things slow.

"Right now it's about building our identity and finding out who we are," said Grage. "Still staying within the pillars of the program and what leads us, but letting each team give their own personality. Right now, we're really talking about 1-0, 1-0."

To get over the hump, and this year, bring it home. Thomasville has a scrimmage set for August the 13th. They open the regular season August 20th against Brooks County.