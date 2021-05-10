Thomasville Bulldogs baseball 'up for the challenge' ahead of matchup with Callaway

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — The Georgia High School baseball playoffs are coming down to its final weeks, meaning teams like the Thomasville Bulldogs stand just a few games away from punching their ticket to the final four.

But first head coach Erik McDougald and his squad will have to get past Callaway. The Bulldogs and Cavaliers begin their best two out of three series Tuesday night at 4 p.m. For Thomasville, the pressure of playing games this late into the season is nothing new. And with a solid group of underclassmen leading the way, there’s no one in the Bulldogs dugout that doesn’t feel up for the challenge ahead.

“They’ve gained experience with everything we’ve done. They’ve been a sponge to it, they accept every challenge we throw at them. They give us everything they got every single day. They’re a great group of teammates with one another," said McDougald. "They hang out together, they make practice every day a pleasure and they accept every challenge that you put in front of them."