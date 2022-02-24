Thomasville boys hoops moves on the second round of GHSA playoffs

The @thsbulldogsath boys basketball team is second round bound after a 64-44 win over Jasper County on Wednesday.



Also... 👀 @HarrisJackson3's dunk... pic.twitter.com/YVVv3VJ5zW — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) February 24, 2022

GHSA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

A-PUBLIC

Seminole County 55

Jenkins County 66

Bryan County 46

Mitchell County 71

*Mitchell County will travel to Warren County for the second round

Wheeler County 61

Clinch County 68

*Clinch County will travel to Social Circle for the second round

AA

Jasper County 44

Thomasville 64

*Thomasville will host Model for the second round

AAAA

Cairo 52

Benedictine 69

AAAAAA

Heritage 50

Valdosta 68

*Valdosta will travel to River Ridge for the second round

AAAAAAA

North Paulding 39

Lowndes 67

*Lowndes will host Norcross for the second round

Colquitt County 29

Walton 60

GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

A-PUBLIC

Pelham 54

Claxton 20

*Pelham will travel to Schley County for the second round

Wilcox County 43

Clinch County 49

*Clinch County will host Commerce for the second round

AAAAAAA

Marietta 55

Lowndes 65

*Lowndes wil host Archer for the second round

