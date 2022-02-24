Watch
Thomasville boys hoops moves on the second round of GHSA playoffs

Posted at 12:35 AM, Feb 24, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-24 00:35:49-05

GHSA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

A-PUBLIC

Seminole County 55
Jenkins County 66

Bryan County 46
Mitchell County 71
*Mitchell County will travel to Warren County for the second round

Wheeler County 61
Clinch County 68
*Clinch County will travel to Social Circle for the second round

AA

Jasper County 44
Thomasville 64
*Thomasville will host Model for the second round

AAAA

Cairo 52
Benedictine 69

AAAAAA

Heritage 50
Valdosta 68
*Valdosta will travel to River Ridge for the second round

AAAAAAA

North Paulding 39
Lowndes 67
*Lowndes will host Norcross for the second round

Colquitt County 29
Walton 60

GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT

A-PUBLIC

Pelham 54
Claxton 20
*Pelham will travel to Schley County for the second round

Wilcox County 43
Clinch County 49
*Clinch County will host Commerce for the second round

AAAAAAA

Marietta 55
Lowndes 65
*Lowndes wil host Archer for the second round

