Thomasville boys hoops moves on the second round of GHSA playoffs

The @thsbulldogsath boys basketball team is second round bound after a 64-44 win over Jasper County on Wednesday.— Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) February 24, 2022
Also... 👀 @HarrisJackson3's dunk... pic.twitter.com/YVVv3VJ5zW
GHSA BOYS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
A-PUBLIC
Seminole County 55
Jenkins County 66
Bryan County 46
Mitchell County 71
*Mitchell County will travel to Warren County for the second round
Wheeler County 61
Clinch County 68
*Clinch County will travel to Social Circle for the second round
AA
Jasper County 44
Thomasville 64
*Thomasville will host Model for the second round
AAAA
Cairo 52
Benedictine 69
AAAAAA
Heritage 50
Valdosta 68
*Valdosta will travel to River Ridge for the second round
AAAAAAA
North Paulding 39
Lowndes 67
*Lowndes will host Norcross for the second round
Colquitt County 29
Walton 60
GHSA GIRLS BASKETBALL STATE TOURNAMENT
A-PUBLIC
Pelham 54
Claxton 20
*Pelham will travel to Schley County for the second round
Wilcox County 43
Clinch County 49
*Clinch County will host Commerce for the second round
AAAAAAA
Marietta 55
Lowndes 65
*Lowndes wil host Archer for the second round