TALLAHASSEE, Fla (WTXL) — The Thomasville boys basketball team fell in tonight's GHSA class AA boys basketball semi-finals. The Clinch County girls won on the road against Greenville in the class A-Public girls basketball semi-finals. The Pantherettes will play Calhoun County next Saturday in the State title game.

GHSA Boys Class AA Basketball State Semi-Finals

Thomasville 44, Pace Academy 56

GHSA Girls Class A-Public Basketball State Semi-Finals

Greenville 52, Clinch County 58