Thomasville basketball sweeps doubleheader over Brooks County in Holiday Hoopfest

Posted at 11:34 PM, Dec 28, 2021
THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — Boys

Thomasville 71, Brooks County 34

Girls

Thomasville 55, Brooks County 20

