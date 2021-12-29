SportsHigh School Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email Thomasville basketball sweeps doubleheader over Brooks County in Holiday Hoopfest Thomasville basketball sweeps doubleheader over Brooks County in Holiday Hoopfest. By: Dominic Tibbetts Posted at 11:34 PM, Dec 28, 2021 and last updated 2021-12-28 23:34:07-05 THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — BoysThomasville 71, Brooks County 34GirlsThomasville 55, Brooks County 20 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters Apps ABC 27 Streaming