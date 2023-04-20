Thomasville basketball standout signs with Oakwood University

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Jeray Randall, Jr., a stand-out athlete at Thomasville High School, and it's the basketball court where he'll play at the next level.

Randall signed his letter of intent with Oakwood University, a NAIA program in Alabama. He said choosing to continue to play basketball was an easy decision, as it's been his longtime love, and now he can't wait to show the college game what he's got.

"It felt great to make my family proud, to make my friends proud, and to put on for the city," said Randall. "To see them happy makes me happy, so I'll do whatever it takes to make them happy. I like their campus, the way they carry themselves, and we were automatically family."

Randall said he plans to major in something to do with sports.

