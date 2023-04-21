Thomasville basketball player makes it official with Andrew College

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville Bulldogs celebrated Ananias Hopkins Friday morning, who's headed two hours north to play basketball for Andrew College.

Hopkins said staying close to home was important to him. He said the program will allow him to be his best self, now he gets to continue his basketball career, and get an education, and he said he's thankful for the opportunity.

"It feels great, but I was nervous a little bit," he said. "My stomach was a little nervous, because I have never had this many people come out and support. I'm very excited to keep going and play ball at the next level."