Thomasville baseball team taking advantage of team camp

AMERICUS, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville baseball team is enjoying a sense of normalcy this summer, as the Bulldogs were at Georgia Southwestern Thursday for a team camp.

They hosted a youth camp last week, but they're focusing on themselves now. Head coach Erik McDougald notes while they're looking to improve, it's also a chance to put their names out there and maybe impress some college coaches.

"If it's nothing more than coach McDonald getting the opportunity to put somebody's name in a notepad for a guy to follow," he said. "Maybe he has an opportunity to share that word with another coach with a guy who's looking for a similar position. It's a chance for them to come up here, get a college experience on a college field with a college staff and go through the pro style workout and understand there is an individual side to it as well."