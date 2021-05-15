Thomasville baseball team disqualified from postseason after pitch count violation

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — After sealing up their first final four appearance in over two decades, the Thomasville baseball team's season is now over.

Head coach Erik McDougald confirmed to ABC 27 Friday night that the Georgia High School Association ruled that one of the Bulldog pitchers threw five pitches over the limit in their three game series win over Callaway. According to McDougald, Callaway appealed the pitch count to the GHSA.

The Bulldogs were set to host Jeff Davis Monday in the AA final four. The Bulldogs have been removed from the GHSA AA bracket, and Callaway has advanced in their place.