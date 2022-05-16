Thomasville baseball preparing on turf field for Monday's Final Four series with Pace Academy

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — The Thomasville High School baseball team has withstood every test this postseason has offered them on their way to a final four appearance. But as the Bulldogs get ready to square off with Pace Academy in Atlanta, they’ll have to add a little extra preparation for something they haven’t seen yet.

That being a turf field. But with the help of their friends at Lowndes High School allowing them to use their turf field to practice on, head coach Erik McDougald and his team are tackling this new challenge with the same mentality they’ve had all season long when a new wrinkle gets thrown into their routine.

“We’ll leave Sunday and go up to Atlanta. We’ve got a good buddy up there who’s helping us out and letting us use his facility, they also have a turf field and cages to hit in," McDougald told ABC 27. "So we’ll go up there, get a little workout in Sunday night, get a little dinner, then sit back and relax in the hotel room. Go to bed and wake up Monday and go through our home routine as close as we possibly can.”

Thomasville and Pace Academy will play games one and two of the series on Monday in Atlanta, with a first pitch time of 4 p.m. est.