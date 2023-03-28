Thomasville baseball looks for consistency as season rolls on

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville High School baseball team is one of the best in south Georgia. The Bulldogs fell in AA state title game last season, and their goal this year? Get back and win it.

Thomasville moved up to AAA this season, but still, a top ten program. They're 14-5 and on a five game win streak, but to reach their ultimate goal, this team has to play with a little more consistency.

"Physical ability is not an issue at all. Defense is not a problem, offense is not a problem, pitching is not a problem, sometimes we lose our focus," said head coach Erik McDougald. "We don't stay completely engaged, or sometimes we don't show up the way I feel we should. If we get mentally focused, they'll find themselves competing with anybody at any level."

The Bulldogs are set to host Cairo on Tuesday. In Georgia, the first round of the state tournament begins April 22nd.