Thomasville baseball forces winner take all game three for AA state title

The Thomasville High School baseball team defeated Vidalia 10-3 in game two of the GHSA baseball Class AA state championship series at Georgia Southern University in Statesboro, Georgia.
Posted at 8:22 PM, May 24, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Statesboro, Georgia is the home of the AA state championship game for high school baseball teams in Georgia.

The Thomasville Bulldogs faced Vidalia Tuesday in the best of three championship series, and after dropping game one 14-4, the Bulldogs responded in game two, winning 10-3 to force a winner take all game three set for Wednesday.

Witt Wetherington led the Bulldog offense, going 4-4 with a solo homerun in the top of the 2nd. Gabe Duncan went the distance for the Dogs, striking out four to get the win.

Game three is set for Wednesday at noon.

