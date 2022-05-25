Thomasville baseball falls in AA state championship game

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTXL) — The Thomasville High School baseball team's run to their first state title since 1999 fell short Wednesday, falling to Vidalia in a decisive winner take all game three for the AA state championship.

"We didn't win it, but I have zero regrets," said head coach Erik McDougald. "I've already told them that. I'm so proud of what they've done. I'm so proud of what they're going to do."

The Indians put it on Thomasville early, scoring three runs in the top of the first inning. The Bulldogs couldn't answer back, struggling at the plate recording just two hits. Indian ace Kevin Cox sitting down nine Bulldog batters.

The Vidalia offense put up four more runs in the fifth inning to lock in the win.

"It's been an amazing opportunity to wear the diamond T and to do the things we accomplished," said McDougald. "We don't walk away as a winner, but we do walk away as a winner."

"We worked really hard, we just came up short," added senior Gabe Duncan. "We did everything we could, just the uncontrollables, we can't do anything about so it is what it is."

The Bulldogs finish the year 30-7.

