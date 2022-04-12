Thomas County Central's Tony Voyles leads Yellowjackets soccer into state tournament

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — In the ranks of Georgia High School Soccer, Thomas County Central has solidified themselves as forefront winners to compete for a state title on both the boys and girls side of the brackets in AAAA. On the sidelines head coach Tony Voyles leads the way for both teams. And although the workload of coaching two region title teams can be daunting, he told ABC 27 he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“I spend a few hours a day doing soccer stuff. And this time of the year you’re adding time with extra game film and things like that to prepare," Voyles said. "Not only for the game you’re coming into, but starting to look into the next game if you feel confident in the round you’re in. It keeps me busy, keeps me young, they keep me on my toes and I love it.”

The Yellowjacket boys face off against New Hempstead Friday at home. The girls will have a 1st round bye.