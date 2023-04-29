Watch Now
Thomas County Central's Ricky Fulton signs with Peru State

Thomas County Central High School football player Ricky Fulton is set to continue his football career at Peru State College in Nebraska. He made it official during a signing ceremony at Thomas County Central High School in Thomasville, Georgia, Friday, April 29, 2023.
Posted at 5:48 PM, Apr 29, 2023
THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — In the Rose City, Friday saw a special day at Thomas County Central as the Jackets celebrated Ricky Fulton. The star tailback made things official, signing to play at Peru State College over in Nebraska.

A star for the Jackets this past season, Fulton found the end zone a lot and he made it clear that the Bobcats were the perfect fit.

"They have produced players, when I was studying them," said Fulton. "I can do a lot of things academically that other schools that offered me didn't allow and I love the way that the coaches always supported me. They made trips, like 17 hours, to fly to come see me, and they never asked me to come see them, they always made the effort, they always talked to me, and that is a big respect for me, it feels like home and I feel like I can have a good bond with them, and the love is real."

A big day for Fulton who will also be joining fellow Jacket Tyler Floyd out in Nebraska.

