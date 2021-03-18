Thomas County Central wrestler signs with Huntingdon College

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — History was made at Thomas County Central Thursday as David Burgess signed a scholarship to wrestle at the collegiate level. He's just the second Yellow Jacket ever to do so, and he told us he's honored to help lay the foundation for the future.

"Your hard work and everything it pays off," he said Thursday. "Everyone can do this. You put your mind to it and you can do anything."

Burgess is a two-time sectional champion, a three-time region champion, a three-time state placer, and an example for his younger teammates.

"When I got here, I challenged them all," said head coach Matt Tanner. "It's an individual sport. Everyone knows state champions, state placers, but I've really put an emphasis on the team aspect of it. If you're a state placer, and you're a state placer, and you're a state placer, then we're going to be good as a team. He's really brought that to the table."

"Central, we haven't really been a big wrestling school and now getting to see me, see how we did as a team this year, we did great," added Burgess. "It really sheds the light on Central wrestling."

Making history and leaving a light for others to follow.

"Moving a lot for the program as a whole. They're getting better every year," said Burgess. "It's just really good to see everyone just progressing and doing better as a team as a whole."

Burgess is the catalyst for that movement.

"His examples been that of someone that I want everyone to try and be like," said Tanner. "I think everyone in our room wants to be like David. It's huge."

Burgess said he wants to study business.