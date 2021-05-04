Thomas County Central swimmer Marcia Shaw commits to North Florida

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — Thomas County Central’s Marcia Shaw has only been in South Georgia for a little over two years, but her impact on the Yellowjackets swimming program has set the bar to new standards.

Shaw signed her letter of intent to North Florida Monday afternoon. Capping of a high school swim career that unfolded in two different states and a spinal injury that put her swimming future in jeopardy. But as fate would have it when Shaw was able to focus on getting back into the pool, North Florida started to knock on her door. From there the rest is history.

“Well it’s 15 minutes from the beach to be honest and their swim program is really awesome. One of my best friends who swims on my club team goes to UNF right now and texted me a few months ago saying you have to looking into it, you’re going to love it so much," Shaw told ABC 27. "So that’s what got me to send the email.”

Shaw plans on studying communications with a focus in Public Relations.

