Thomas County Central softball sports veteran leadership in 2021

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — In Georgia, high school softball teams can begin practice August 2nd. Thomas County Central reached the Elite Eight of the AAAA State playoffs last season, falling to eventual state-runner up Central Carroll.

The Jackets lost just one senior off last year's team, and they have a strong senior class this year with girls that have been in the program since middle school. Thomas County Central is on the hunt for a state title, and to get there,they'll have to take that leadership and use it to come together as a team to bring it home.

"If we're going to make it further, it will have to be a team aspect," said head coach Robyn Trammell. "High school sports that's what you have to focus on. These are the kids you have and they have to work and know how to work together and work for each other. I think if we continue to work as a team, that's what will get us further in the postseason."

Games for teams in Georgia can begin August 5th.

