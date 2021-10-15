Thomas County Central softball ready for second round after first round bye

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In Georgia, 32 high school softball teams have been whittled down to 16 in each classification. All of those teams, looking to go from sweet to elite when second round play starts next week. If you make the Elite Eight, you head to Columbus for the double elimination state tournament.

Thomas County Central had a first round bye, so when they host Heritage Tuesday, it'll be their first time in live innings in over two weeks.

Head coach Robyn Trammell says the bye was a double edged sword. They have more time to prepare, but the Jackets, who are 26-4, and ranked second in AAAA are ready to play.

"With this group, they've showed up and they work hard," said Trammell. "We're just kind of taking it day at a time. Again, this is a great group of girls, so they've approached practice in a great manner."

"I think we're really hungry. I feel like this team has good chemistry," added senior Kaylee Barrett. "I'm just really excited, and I just can't wait to be back on the field and play. I just think we have to go out and know we can. If we've been doing it all season, why can't we do it now."

Game one of Thomas County Central's best of three second round series with Heritage is Tuesday at 4:00 at Central. Game two is set for 6:00.

