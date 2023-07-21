Thomas County Central hosts four other teams for summer OTA's

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — High school football teams in the state of Georgia can practice with pads on for the first time on July 31st, but this week at Thomas County Central High School, the Yellow Jackets hosted four other teams for organized team activity, or OTAs. It's a chance to compete in a game like atmosphere before things get real here in a few weeks.

"The only way to truly get in football shape is to play football, and these camps let you," said Thomas County Central head football coach Justin Rogers. "Our kids probably got 50 snaps on O and D separate today, you usually get high 60's to 70's in a game."

Thomas County Central hosted four other south Georgia high school football teams this week for OTA's, and the goal? To mix things up a little bit, and use it to get better.

"You're getting three different defenses, three different offenses and you don't have time to game plan," said Coffee head coach Mike Coe. "The speed of it and the pace and the tempo, it's not easy to get used to. "

"This is one of the things that makes Georgia such a great state, them allowing us to do these camps and having these opportunities to compete with others," added Rogers. "It's huge to help with pad level and things you just can't simulate in a t-shirt."

They're hoping the work they did this week helps them before fall camp kicks off.

"Your own defense knows all your tricks," added Rogers. "They see you everyday, so to get a fresh face that hasn't seen the things you've been working on all the time. It gives you the variety you'll see in a season."

"There's great coaches in this area and they make you defend the whole field," said Coe. "There's no where to hide, and you find out real quick what you got."

They're ready to show it soon enough.

"They're ready. They're just ready to play football!" lauged Rogers. "They've been working all summer."

The Yellow Jackets will host their annual midnight practice at midnight heading into the 31st.