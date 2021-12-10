Thomas County Central High hires Justin Rogers as head football coach

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Central High School has hired a new head football coach, Justin Rogers.

Rogers was hired as the Thomas County Central head football coach Friday following the Thomas County Board of Education’s unanimous approval at a morning board meeting.

“It is a privilege and honor to be able to serve as the head coach at Thomas County Central,” said Rogers. “I’m super excited to be a part of the Yellow Jacket family and feel passionately about continuing the tradition of excellence.”

He will officially begin his duties as the Yellow Jackets head coach on Jan. 3 according to Athletic Director Philip Duplantis.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Coach Rogers and his family to Thomas County Central," said Duplantis. "We look forward to beginning a new chapter in the storied tradition of Thomas County Central football with Coach Rogers at the helm. He is a great fit not only for Central and our football program but also for the entire Thomas County Central Family.”

“I’m looking forward to being a part of this community and working with our athletes to develop their skills both on the field and in life," said Rogers.

Rogers comes from Colquitt County High School where he amassed a 26-7 overall record, including a state playoff appearance in 2021. At Colquitt, he was also named the Region 1 7A Coach of the Year, with his team ranking in the top 50 nationally.

Before Colquitt, Rogers was at Jones County, where he lead the Greyhounds to an overall 45-15 record in five seasons.

Rogers graduated from Troy University with a Bachelor of Science in Health and Physical Education, he also holds a master's degree from Augusta State University.