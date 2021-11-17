Thomas County Central football's Ashley Henderson relieved of coaching duties

THOMAS COUNTY, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Central High School head football coach Ashley Henderson has been relieved of his coaching duties, according to TCCHS athletic director Dr. Philip Duplantis.

In a statement to ABC 27's Alison Posey Duplantis said that Henderson has been transferred from being the head football coach to a teaching position in the school system after the school board recommended the move.

"While we greatly appreciate the time that Coach Ashley Henderson has spent as Head Football Coach at Thomas County Central High School and his dedication to our football program and student athletes, the school board has approved the recommendation that Coach Henderson be transferred from the position of head football coach to a teaching position in the school system. The position of head football coach at Thomas County Central High School is now vacant, and it is our intention to move forward with the search for a new head football coach immediately and to secure new leadership for our football program as soon as practical." TCCHS Athletic Director Dr. Philip Duplantis

Henderson was hired as the Yellow Jackets head coach in 2018. In his career as the TCCHS head coach, Henderson went 19-22 in four seasons and had a record of 1-3 against rival Thomasville High School.

Henderson began the 2021 season 5-2, but then the Yellow Jackets dropped four straight losses to end the season.

This is a developing story. Stay with ABC 27 for updates.