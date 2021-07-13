Thomas County Central football focused on living up to expectations

THOMASVILLE, GA. (WTXL) — The Thomas County Central football team comes into the 2021 season with a new, fresh mindset. Team before me as head coach Ashley Henderson calls it. And the Yellowjackets have been hard at work this summer to ensure they live up to this new standard.

When you take a look at this roster it’s loaded with returning talent and leadership. But Henderson also notes all that talent means nothing if the results on the field don’t match. Like any high school football team TCC is fired up for what’s in store this season. And this coaching staff is even more fired up to establish a new standard of excellence in Thomasville.

“We look good on paper. But we want to be known more than that. We want to be known as more than just a team with a few good players. We want to be a championship football team, a championship football program. That’s the expectation, says Henderson. "And year in and year out that’s the goal. So our guys are fired up and they understand that if you want to play in the cold you better train in the heat. And that’s what they’re doing right now.”

