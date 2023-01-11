Thomas County Central breaks ground on new multi-purpose facility

THOMASVILLE, Ga. (WTXL) — Thomas County Central has officially broken ground on a 122,000 square foot multi-purpose facility.

The project will boast a lot, for athletics, band and even the JROTC, and it will be the first of its kind in South Georgia.

"This is something that has been in the works," said Thomas County Central High School principal Jamie Thompson. "Something that we have been looking at doing and to actually get the ground broken on it and get it started, yeah I mean it's going to be a nice feather in our cap I think, in a lot of different ways here at Thomas County Central High."

Phase one is officially underway for a project that will also supply new football and basketball locker rooms, and a 120-yard indoor practice field for all of athletics. This phase will also include new student parking, so overall it is a win for the Jackets family and a move that the school is really excited about.

"Knowing that we are going to have top notch facilities, and I still believe that with the layout and the plan that we have, it will be the nicest facility in all of South Georgia." said Thomas County Central head football coach Justin Rogers.

It is hard to attract good people, whether it be teachers, coaches, students if your facilities are not top notch, so that is what we are willing to do here at Thomas County Central High School," said Thompson. "We got a lot of different input from a lot of different folks, and we think that this is going to be just a huge asset."

And all of that is set to arrive on the Jackets campus in 2024.