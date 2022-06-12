Tallahassee Zoom Track Club prepares to send off special senior class

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Tallahassee Zoom Track Club fresh off it’s 7th annual invitational meet on Saturday. Now prepares for its final few meets of the season before the AAU Junior Olympics from July 30th to August 6th. For the seniors in this organization it’ll be the culmination of a childhood devotion to Zoom and the sport of track and field. For the coaches, these final weeks will be bittersweet as they begin to send-off a great senior class of athletes.

“This one and last years, but this one especially. From our first inception of Zoom 10 years ago. So we’ve had a lot of these kids since they were eight, and now they’re 18 and graduating," says head coach and founder Wendell Jones. "So we’re going to miss them, we love having them around. They make me laugh and it's like a family.”