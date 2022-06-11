Tallahassee Zoom Track Club hosts 7th annual invitational

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The 7th annual Tallahassee Zoom Invitational brought hundreds of track and field athletes from all across the Southeast and beyond to the Capitol City for a full day of competition. Organizers are hoping that this year’s event continues to shine a light on the local athletes we have in our own backyards.

For Tallahassee Zoom founder and head coach Wendell Jones, showcasing the wide range of talent across multiple age levels is exactly why he and the organization put their attention and care into making this as professional of a meet as possible. They hope this day-long event proves that you don’t have to venture very far out of the local area to find the best of the best when it comes to track and field.

“We had a successful high school season so now it’s time to highlight the Big Bend. We have teams from all over Panama City, Pensacola, Jacksonville and Gainesville," Jones told ABC 27. "That’s one of the things I like to showcase at this meet is that the Big Bend and South Georgia does have quality track athletes. We’re not in Atlanta or Miami. But we have quality runners here and we just want to showcase it.”

