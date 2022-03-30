Tallahassee to host state high school beach volleyball championships from 2022 to 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Florida High School Athletic Association, the governing body for high school sports in Florida, announced Thursday that Florida State University's Beach Volleyball Courts will play host to the state beach volleyball championships in 2022, 2023 and 2024.

The events will be the first-ever state championships for high school beach volleyball in FHSAA's history. The two-day, single-elimination style tournaments are a partnership between FSU and Visit Tallahassee and will feature the top 16 teams that advance out of their respective play-in match.

“Over the years, the FHSAA has been privileged to partner with Visit Tallahassee and the local Tallahassee community,” said FHSAA Executive Director, George Tomyn. “The relationship that Visit Tallahassee has cultivated with both Florida State University and Leon County Public Schools has provided thousands of student-athletes in our state an opportunity to participate in a championship event at one of our state’s finest facilities."

Dates for the 2022 event are Friday, May 6 and Saturday, May 7. Future event dates in 2023 & 2024 are also scheduled to take place the first weekend in May.