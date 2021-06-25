Tallahassee-Leon Babe Ruth baseball recognizes seven college-bound seniors

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Last year, four graduating seniors and former Tallahassee Babe Ruth players were granted a $500 scholarship. This year, in year two, the organization upped the ante. Nearly twice as many players were honored, and twice as much money was given.

Seven college-bound athletes received $1,000 Thursday night from Tallahassee Leon Babe Ruth baseball. Tyler Gerteisen, Blake Dincman, Lawrence Steed, Caden Slappey, Joshua Linville, Broedy Poppell and Carter Nash were this year's recipients.

All submitted an essay, and the Board made their decision based on grades, volunteer hours, and life lessons from playing with Babe Ruth. All seven were impressive, and a representation of just how great Tallahassee baseball is.

"When you commit to a program and you can show you're deserving of something a little extra and we can give back, that's what we want to do," said Board member Garrett Blanton. "It's been an honor to be able to do that for the last two years, and I hope this keeps going for a long time."

"It was very difficult to narrow it down to what we could afford this year," added Andrew Brady. "We're hoping the golf tournament and other fundraisers continue to build up and we can give more opportunities to more players and hopefully more money as well."