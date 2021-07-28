Tajh Sanders makes the move from Valdosta High School to Munroe

QUINCY, Fla. (WTXL) — High school football teams in Florida can officially begin practice next week, and to get everyone ready 4Quarters Online hosted a virtual media day for teams in the Big Bend, and everyone agrees; we're ready for some football.

The Munroe Bobcats are coming off the program's first undefeated regular season. They'll have to replace some key players, but they have some new faces to help them do it. The Bobcats added Tajh Sanders to their roster, an ESPN 300 receiver. Sanders is one of the four rising seniors from Valdosta who the GHSA ruled ineligible to play this season. Sanders saying Tuesday the decision to come to Munroe was his and his parents, he's been working with the Bobcats since June.

"We're really excited that he's here," said head coach Alex Lehky. "Once he got here and enrolled and I started looking at some of his film, I was like okay, that's tremendous. What's amazing tool is a guy like Tajh. We have so many guys that are dangerous guys in space."

Day one of practice in Florida is August 2nd.

