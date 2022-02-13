Watch
Suwannee's Matti Marsee wins 3rd consecutive girls weightlifting state title

Branford's Evie Pitts cruises to title as well
PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WTXL) — Over in Port St. Joe the FHSAA girls weightlifting state championships coming to a close on Saturday and we’ve got ourselves a three-peat.

Suwannee’s Matti Marsee wins the class 1A individual state title in the 119 weight class after two straight years as the 109-pound state champion. Marsee racked up a 295-point performance off a 145-pound bench and a 150-pound clean, which was good enough to bring home a state title back to Live Oak.

But she wasn’t the only state champion we had today. Branford’s Evie Pitts soared to a state title today with 385 total points. Suwannee took second place overall as a team, while Branford finished one behind them in third.

