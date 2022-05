Suwannee, North Florida Christian baseball punch tickets to Fort Myers for state final four

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — Teams from the Big Bend played in FHSAA baseball and softball state playoff games Tuesday.

FHSAA STATE BASEBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 4A REGIONAL FINAL

Bishop Kenny 3

Suwannee 5

*Suwannee advances to Class 4A state final four in Fort Myers

CLASS 2A REGIONAL FINAL

North Florida Christian 4

St. Johns Country Day 1

*North Florida Christian advances to Class 2A state final four in Fort Myers

FHSAA STATE SOFTBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS

CLASS 1A REGIONAL FINALS

Liberty County 1

Wewahitchka 0

*Liberty County advances to the Class 1A state final four in Vero Beach

CLASS 2A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Aucilla Christian 0

University Christian 11

CLASS 3A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Florida High 0

Baldwin 12

CLASS 4A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Clay 3

Wakulla 1

CLASS 5A REGIONAL SEMIFINALS

Gulf Breeze 0

Lincoln 2

*Lincoln will host the Class 5A regional finals on Friday May 20th