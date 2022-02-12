Suwannee High School girls weightlifting confident heading into state finals

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — It's time to lift heavy for girls weightlifting teams in the state of Florida, and if they can hit those weights just right, another state title is coming home to Live Oak.

The Suwannee High School girls won their first team state title last year, while senior Matti Marsee looks to three peat individually. There's a lot on the line, but this team feels good as they ready for tomorrow.

"We're not trying to do anything crazy," said head coach Brittney Shearer. "We're trying to do things we've already done. I'm confident in these girls. I know they have been prepared. We aren't asking them to get a 20 pound PR, we're asking them to do what we do everyday. I'm confident in our preparation, so I'm confident in the outcome, whatever that is."

The Class 1A meet kicks off on Saturday, and to follow along, you can click here.