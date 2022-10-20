Suwannee football enjoying bye week as they look to win a District title

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — We have just three weeks to go in the high school football season, and Suwannee is feeling good. The Bulldogs - with a five and three record - are on a four-game win streak and on a bye week before next week's big match-up with Wakulla, a game that will decide the 2S District 4 champion.

Head coach Kyler Hall said this team's confidence has grown each week, and that's a big part of their success. They've also found a line-up that works for them, and he said the bye week has come at the perfect time, as it's a chance to get better before next week's big game.

"Our goal is to win a District championship, we want a home playoff game, that's part of our goals this year, so we've put ourselves in a position to do that," he said. "Even coming off that last few weeks of winning, there are still so many of the small details that we've got to continue to polish up and get better at. The good thing about this group so far is that they've continued to respond. They haven't got complacent, and I don't look for them to do that now."

The Bulldogs are at Wakulla on October 28th.