Suwannee boys weightlifting wins big in Lakeland

This weekend was a big one for the boys weightlifting team from Suwannee as the Bulldogs captured a lot of hardware over in Lakeland including an FHSAA Olympic team state championship.
Posted at 10:47 AM, Apr 18, 2023
LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend was a big one for the boys weightlifting team from Suwannee. The Bulldogs captured a lot of hardware over in Lakeland including an Olympic team state championship.

But a slew of bulldogs also win titles as an individual. Marquavious Owens, Chris Gonzalez, Sam Wainwright and Will Wainwright all brought back top honors, and overall it was a big weekend for the fells from Live Oak.

Head Coach Dan Marsee wraps up another successful spring, as he has built a powerhouse program over at Suwannee High School.

