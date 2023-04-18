Suwannee boys weightlifting wins big in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WTXL) — This weekend was a big one for the boys weightlifting team from Suwannee. The Bulldogs captured a lot of hardware over in Lakeland including an Olympic team state championship.

But a slew of bulldogs also win titles as an individual. Marquavious Owens, Chris Gonzalez, Sam Wainwright and Will Wainwright all brought back top honors, and overall it was a big weekend for the fells from Live Oak.

Head Coach Dan Marsee wraps up another successful spring, as he has built a powerhouse program over at Suwannee High School.