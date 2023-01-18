Success within Suwannee weightlifting is a family affair

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WTXL) — Success and Suwannee weightlifting just seem to go hand in hand, and the Marsee family is a big reason why.

"My oldest came through when she was younger, my youngest just graduated last year, so it is home," said Suwannee head weightlifting coach Dan Marsee. "That's all they have pretty much known is Live Oak, so I can't imagine them being anywhere else."

A second home, and one that Dan Marsee has built into a power.

"They were just hungry," said Marsee. "I mean the kids here, they will run through a wall for you, tell them what to do, they will follow directions."

Multiple state titles, and coach's daughter Matti Marsee, is a three-time individual state champion herself. Success as a lifter, and now she is hoping to do her part as an assistant coach under her dad.

"I like knowing when they make a correction that they need too and they are like oh my gosh that is so much easier, and I am like okay, yeah, it makes sense, but I really like just trying to help them." said Suwannee assistant weightlifting coach Matti Marsee.

"It's a fathers dream to be able to coach your own daughter, and to have her for three years, the success that she had, and then to see her come back and help you coach them, I don't want it to end," said Dan Marsee. "That's how I feel every day that I wake up."

An absolute dream, and both are hoping this stint as a staff will only do more to help the Bulldogs moving forward.

"He works very hard," says Matti Marsee. "I see it every day, me and my mom both, but it is very enjoyable just to come back and be a part of helping."

"She gets it," says Dan Marsee. "That is more than any kind of award or accolade that we can get, it's more what happens when these kids graduate."

Building better futures, which is something the Marsee family continues to do every single day.