St. John Paul II football looks ahead to a season of normalcy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Since their 2020 season came to an end the St. John Paul II football team has long been waiting for the chance to hit the gridiron and get back to work. More so they’ve been looking forward to the opportunity to restore some normalcy back into their operations.

That’s something head coach Ed Hill picked up right away from his guys over the course of their summer workouts. There seems to be a much different energy from his guys compared to this time last year. Having the ability to coach and interact with his players without having to worry about Covid protocols is simply a breath of fresh air for the Panthers.

“With Covid last year a lot of people don’t realize that we’re human beings. So that natural touch, that natural great job pat on the back goes a long way. And when you take that away from kids that are still in a developmental stage it hurts them," Hill told ABC 27.

"It hurts them from a mental standpoint and from a development standpoint. I mean now that you’re able to give that and are able to see that it’s amazing to see these kids and how they’re really growing and blossoming in this atmosphere right now. So it’s exciting, it’s really exciting," he adds.

