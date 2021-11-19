Sneads volleyball wins ninth straight state title

FORT MYERS, Fla. (WTXL) — Last year, the Sneads volleyball team won their eighth straight state title, which was a state record for volleyball in the state of Florida. The Lady Pirates found themselves back in the Class 1A title game on Thursday, where they faced Taylor.

They jumped out to the early two set lead, but Taylor won the next two, forcing a decisive fifth set, where Sneads came out on top 15-11.

"This is like my goal my whole life pretty much," said senior Taylor-Reese Howell. "As long as I've been playing volleyball to be a Sneads pirate and I'm glad to continue the legacy."

"I love these seniors to death," added head coach Heather Edge. "Being on this journey with them for four years and the momma in me, seeing the way, it's like Christmas seeing them open up presents, it's all about them."