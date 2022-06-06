Watch
Shuman returns to Valdosta High School to lead baseball program

Previously coach VHS baseball team from 1997-2017
Bart Shuman was named the head baseball coach at Valdosta High School, Monday, June 6, 2022.
Posted at 4:49 PM, Jun 06, 2022
VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta High School announced Monday the hire of its varsity baseball coach and it is a familiar face.

Bart Shuman was named the head baseball coach at Valdosta High School.

“While taking a break from coaching, I have had the privilege of watching my own kids pursue their baseball careers. However, I missed coaching. Being back at VHS allows me the opportunity to teach and develop players to compete at a high level,” said Shuman in a statement. “I am extremely thankful and excited to be back coaching the Valdosta Wildcats.”

From August 1997 through June of 2017, Shuman led the Wildcats on the baseball field to three championships and two state semifinal appearances.

The coach returns to Valdosta after having the same position at nearby at Brooks County High School this spring.

Shuman was elected to the Georgia Dugout Club Hall of Fame in 2014.

Before his time in Valdosta, Shuman led the Berrien County High School baseball team to a 31-0 overall record en route to a state championship in 1988.

Shuman was a player on the Valdosta State College, now known as Valdosta State University, baseball team that won a national championship in 1979.

