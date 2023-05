JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WTXL) — Friday was a big night for several Big Bend track and field athletes as the Class 3A state meet came to a close.

Leon's Alexandria Kennedy won the triple jump, while on the boys side Leon's Patrick Koon continues to crush it, setting a state meet record in the 3200m, 8:58.83.

Rickards junior Randall Pompey took hold gold in the high jump, while Lincoln's La'Darion Dudley won shot-put.

