Senior Spotlight: Lincoln track stand-out Jordan Deadwyler finds motivation despite shortened season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — For her entire high school career, Lincoln track stand-out Jordan Deadwyler battled injuries.

She was finally healthy in her senior year, and although this season is over, she's ready for the next chapter where she's more motivated than ever.

Lincoln senior Jordan Deadwyler was the healthiest she'd ever been heading into the postseason.

"My first three years, the majority of them I spent injured," said Deadwyler. "This was the first year I was actually able to prove something."

Deawyler was ranked in the top 10 in the state for the 400 meter dash, and 23 in the county for the 300 hurdles.

This year's shortened season will take a while to get over.

"I was really looking forward to seeing how far I can push myself," Deadwyler said. "I'll just have to do it in college now!"

Deadwyler has a pretty bright future ahead at Prairie View A&M.

"It definitely makes everything worth it," said Deadwyler. "It's a really good feeling."

Worth the difficulties of a senior season cut short, like training away from the track.

"Definitely a different environment," said Deadwyler. "Definitely takes discipline having to do everything on my own. When I get tired I have to push myself."

A push that she feels will only help her in the long run.

"I feel like, looking back, I don't want to say hope, but extra motivation," said Deadwyler. "Because if I can make it through this, I can make it through anything."

Just like her senior year.

Deadwyler said one of the biggest reasons she chose Prairie View was because they have a good business school. She graduates Lincoln with a 4.1 GPA.