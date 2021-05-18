Watch
Season comes to an end for Lowndes baseball in GHSA Final Four

Posted at 11:40 PM, May 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-17 23:40:34-04

LILBURN, GA. (WTXL) — GHSA Class AAAAAAA Baseball Final Four

Game 1

Parkview 8, Lowndes 0

Game 2

Parkview 16, Lowndes 2

