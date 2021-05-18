SportsHigh School Sports Actions Facebook Tweet Email Season comes to an end for Lowndes baseball in GHSA Final Four By: Dominic Tibbetts Posted at 11:40 PM, May 17, 2021 and last updated 2021-05-17 23:40:34-04 LILBURN, GA. (WTXL) — GHSA Class AAAAAAA Baseball Final FourGame 1Parkview 8, Lowndes 0Game 2Parkview 16, Lowndes 2 Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Sign up for the Headlines Newsletter and receive up to date information. now signed up to receive the Headlines Newsletter. Click here to manage all Newsletters News Literacy Project