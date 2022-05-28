Watch
Sean Crowe out as Leon boys basketball coach

Posted at 12:32 AM, May 28, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — In a statement issued Friday night, Leon boys basketball coach Sean Crowe informed his team he is out as head coach of the Lions.

The statement said in part: "Today I informed the team that I am no longer the coach at Leon. However, I did not quit. I was not reappointed by the new principal b/c I refused to teach a full Math schedule next school year."

Crowe was hired at Leon in 2018. He took the 2020-2021 season off of coaching because of the potential impact bringing COVID-19 home would have on his family.

The statement went on to say: "I have really enjoyed my time at Leon & wish the players, parents, and fans of the program all the best. Thank you for your hard work & dedication over the years. Me, Coach Graves, & Coach Hall gave the program everything we had and I sincerely believe that the program is in a better place than we found it. Good luck going forward, I will be rooting for you! Go Lions!"

WTXL reached out to Leon High School for a statement in regards to Crowe not being retained as the boys basketball coach, but have not yet received one.

